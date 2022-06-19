Left Menu

Arvind Kejriwal to hold roadshow in Sangrur tomorrow

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will conduct a roadshow in Punjab's Sangrur on June 20.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will conduct a roadshow in Punjab's Sangrur on June 20. Kejriwal will hold the roadshow in support of AAP candidate Gurmel Singh.

The Lok Sabha seat was vacated by the current Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after he became MLA from the Dhuri constituency. Earlier on Saturday, He did a road-show with the people of Narayana for Rajendra Nagar by-election.

"Did a road-show with the people of Narayana today in the campaign for Rajendra Nagar by-election. Here people are giving us more love and blessings than last time," tweeted the Delhi Chief Minister. (ANI)

