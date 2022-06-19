Left Menu

Nadda holds meeting with BJP's management team for presidential election

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 21:16 IST
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda held a meeting with the party's 14-member management team for the July 18 presidential election and deliberated upon the poll strategy, sources said on Sunday.

Nadda met the party leaders, including the team's convener Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, at his residence here.

Other leaders of the team, including Union Ministers G Kishen Reddy and Arjun Ram Meghwal, and BJP general secretaries Vinod Tawde and C T Ravi, were also present at the meeting.

According to sources, the BJP's strategy for the presidential election was discussed in detail in the meeting.

The meeting was informed that the BJP, with its allies and independents, has the required number of votes to ensure the victory of its candidate, sources said.

After the BJP's presidential candidate is announced, the team will travel across the country to campaign and coordinate with the party's units for the elections, sources said.

The BJP had authorised its president J P Nadda and Union Minister Rajnath Singh to consult with other political parties, including those in the opposition, for building a consensus on a presidential candidate.

Both Nadda and Singh have reached out to several opposition leaders, including Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar, Naveen Patnaik, and Farooq Abdullah, to try and reach a consensus candidate for the presidential election.

With numbers on its side, the BJP-led NDA is expected to ensure the victory of its candidate in the presidential elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

