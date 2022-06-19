Left Menu

Belgian media see France's Macron failing to get absolute majority in parliament

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 19-06-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 23:20 IST
Belgian media see France's Macron failing to get absolute majority in parliament
  • Country:
  • Belgium

French President Emmanuel Macron's Ensemble alliance is seen falling short of winning an absolute majority in France's parliamentary election, Belgian newspapers Le Soir and La Libre said on Sunday evening, quoting an exit poll.

Le Soir and La Libre said Macron's alliance was seen winning between 208 and 248 seats in the National Assembly, short of the 289 threshold needed for an absolute majority, while the leftwing Nupes coalition was seen on course to getting between 163 and 203 seats.

Le Soir and La Libre did not say which pollsters compiled the data or provide details of their methodology.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Macau to begin mass COVID testing on Sunday amid locally transmitted cases; N.Korea reports 19,310 new fever cases amid COVID-19 outbreak - KCNA and more

Health News Roundup: Macau to begin mass COVID testing on Sunday amid locall...

 Global
3
There can't be 'double standards' on 'religiophobia', combating it should not be 'selective exercise': India at UN

There can't be 'double standards' on 'religiophobia', combating it should no...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-More than half of all players at Euros, AFCON finals abused online study; Golf-Defending champion Rahm is one back of U.S. Open leaders and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-More than half of all players at Euros, AFCON fi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022