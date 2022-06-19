Polls: Macron on course to lose absolute majority in French parliament - pollsters
President Emmanuel Macron is on course to lose his absolute majority in the National Assembly and the ability to govern with a free hand, after the first projections by leading pollsters showed Sunday's election delivering a hung parliament.
