French National Assembly dissolution not on agenda for now - government spokesperson
- Country:
- France
The dissolution of the National Assembly lower house of parliament is "not a topic for now", French government spokesperson Olivia Gregoire told France Inter radio on Monday, after President Emmanuel Macron lost his absolute majority.
Macron on Monday was faced with trying to salvage a ruling majority and with it his economic reform agenda after voters punished his centrist 'Ensemble' alliance in France's parliamentary election.
Final figures showed Macron's centrist camp got 245 seats - short of the 289 needed for an absolute majority.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Olivia Gregoire
- National Assembly
- France
- French
- Emmanuel Macron
- Macron
ALSO READ
France in talks with UAE to replace Russian oil supplies -minister
Despite war, inflation, France sees positive economic growth in 2022 -minister
Lightning, hail, floods lash France, leaving 1 dead, damage
UEFA Nations League: Andrej Kramaric rescues point for Croatia against holders France
Titleholder France held by Croatia to 1-1 in Nations League