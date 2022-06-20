Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-06-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 16:10 IST
Threat call to Pragya Thakur: MP police conducting probe into possible 'Dubai link'
Pragya Singh Thakur (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Madhya Pradesh police are conducting a probe into a possible ''Dubai connection'' to a threatening call made by a person to BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur last week, an official said on Monday.

The official also said the same number was used to make a threat call recently to BJP functionary Aparna Yadav, the daughter-in-law of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Thakur on Saturday complained about getting a call, in which the caller, identifying himself as fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar's man, threatened to kill her for ''spreading venom against Muslims'', police earlier said.

Thakur, who represents the Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, lodged a complaint in this connection at the T T Nagar police station here Saturday, they had said.

Talking to PTI on Monday, Bhopal Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Kumar said, ''The number extension is of Dubai, UAE + 97. Whether the actual number (from which the threatening call was made) is of Dubai is being investigated. We also spoke to the Lucknow police about the call to Aparna Yadav. Yes, the call was made from the same number.'' ''They (UP Police) are also investigating. We are also investigating – whether a proxy server was used to make the call," the official said.

Based on Thakur's complaint last week, the police had registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication).

The parliamentarian had in her complaint said she received the call on Friday night, in which the man, who claimed to be close to Iqbal Kaskar, threatened to kill her.

Thakur had recently supported now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad. The alleged derogatory remarks by Sharma sparked outrage among the Muslim community in India and the Islamic countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

