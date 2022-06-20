Left Menu

People's love for Modi increasing as is opposition's hatred for him: BJP

The BJP on Monday slammed the Congress for hateful comments of its leaders against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asserted that peoples love for him has been increasing as is the opposition partys hatred for him.

20-06-2022
The BJP on Monday slammed the Congress for ''hateful'' comments of its leaders against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asserted that people's love for him has been increasing as is the opposition party's ''hatred'' for him. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi cited several instances of Congress leaders' objectionable comments against Modi over the years and asked the opposition party if it has expelled or taken any disciplinary action against anyone. There are more than 80 such instances, he said.

His comments came hours after Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahai alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is behaving like Adolf Hitler and ''will die like Hitler'' if he follows the path of the German dictator.

The Congress, however, distanced itself from the statement made at the party's 'Satyagraha' protest at Jantar Mantar here against the Centre's Agnipath scheme, saying it does not endorse any indecent remarks against the prime minister.

Addressing a press conference, Trivedi also said that BJP members, including its top leaders like Modi and party president J P Nadda, will observe International Yoga Day at over 75,000 places on Tuesday. PM Modi will take part in a yoga session in Karnataka while Nadda will be in Noida.

