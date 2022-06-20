Left Menu

Melenchon says French left should form one group in new parliament

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-06-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 18:12 IST
Melenchon says French left should form one group in new parliament
Jean-Luc Melenchon Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • France

France's left-leaning parties which jointly campaigned as the Nupes alliance for Sunday's lower house election should now form one group to become the second-largest in the National Assembly after President Emmanuel Macron's centrists, Jean-Luc Melenchon said on Monday.

Melenchon, a far-left veteran, told reporters his suggestion was mainly based on the fact that, separately, the far-left, communists, socialists, and greens forming the Nupes would each have fewer members than the far-right Rassemblement National.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States
4
NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celestial objects

NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celes...

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022