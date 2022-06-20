Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 21:32 IST
Nadda interacts with Vietnam leader Nguyen Van Nen
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
BJP president J P Nadda on Monday interacted with Nguyen Van Nen, a senior leader of the Communist Party of Vietnam, at the party headquarters here as part of the 'Know BJP' initiative under which he has been meeting foreign diplomats and leaders.

Nen is the member of the politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam and also the secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the BJP said in a statement.

Nen visited the BJP headquarters to understand the party's functioning and also strengthen relations between the two countries, it said, adding that he expressed thanks to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for helping Vietnam during the Covid pandemic.

The BJP noted that a statue of Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh will be installed in front of the Vietnam embassy on Tuesday.

As part of the BJP's outreach programme 'Know BJP', Nadda had earlier interacted with Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Minister for Foreign Relations of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan and envoys from 47 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

