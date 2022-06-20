Left Menu

Several BSP leaders from MP, including close associate of late Kanshi Ram, join AAP

The BSPs Madhya Pradesh in-charge Puran Singh Ahirwar and a nephew of the partys founder Kanshi Ram joined the AAP in the national capital, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party said on Monday.Along with them, 17 other BSP leaders from Madhya Pradesh joined the Aam Aadmi Party AAP in the presence of its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 22:17 IST
Several BSP leaders from MP, including close associate of late Kanshi Ram, join AAP
  • Country:
  • India

The BSP's Madhya Pradesh in-charge Puran Singh Ahirwar and a nephew of the party's founder Kanshi Ram joined the AAP in the national capital, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party said on Monday.

Along with them, 17 other BSP leaders from Madhya Pradesh joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. Ashok Tanwar, a former Congress leader who joined ranks with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party recently, was also present on the occasion. Welcoming the new entrants at the party headquarters, Sanjay Singh said, ''Inspired by the policies of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Puran Singh Ahirwar, who is the BSP's Madhya Pradesh in-charge, is joining the Aam Aadmi Party family along with his supporters today.'' Ahirwar was a private secretary of BSP's founder late Kanshi Ram, who dedicated his entire life to the cause of working for the welfare of the Bahujan society, he said ''Kanshi Ram's nephew Balwinder Singh is also joining the AAP,'' Singh added.

''I put forth the reasons for the dismal performance of the party in Madhya Pradesh in front of senior BSP leaders and demanded some changes in the organisation for the upcoming assembly elections, but I was not listened to,'' Ahirwar said after joining the AAP.

''Today, (BSP supremo) Mayawati Ji has given place to three members of her family in the national executive,'' Ahirwar alleged, adding he tendered his resignation from the BSP on social media.

''Many of my friends joining AAP have also resigned (from the BSP) and the others would do so in coming days,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celestial objects

NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celes...

 New Zealand
4
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022