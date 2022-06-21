Left Menu

U.S. to limit use of anti-personnel landmines - White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-06-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 18:49 IST
The United States has decided to limit the use of anti-personnel landmines, joining most countries around the world including all of its NATO allies, in prohibiting the use of the weapons, the White House said on Tuesday.

The move reflects President Joe Biden's belief that the landmines "have a disproportionate impact on civilians, including children, long after fighting has stopped," the White House said in a statement.

The change does not affect U.S. anti-personnel landmine policy on the Korean Peninsula due to the unique circumstances there and the commitment of the United States to defending South Korea, the White House said.

