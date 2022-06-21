TN CM wishes DMDK founder speedy recovery

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday wished Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) chief Vijayakanth, who underwent a surgery, a speedy recovery.

The DMDK leader, known to have diabetes, was admitted to a private hospital here and his right toe was amputated following doctor's advice. ''Only one toe was removed on Monday following doctor's advice as the blood circulation was restricted in his leg,'' an official statement from the DMDK said today.

Providing an update on the leader's health status, the party said ''he is doing fine under medical supervision. He will return home in one or two days.'' The party appealed to the people not to believe rumours doing the rounds in the social media on Vijayakanth's health.

''Learnt that my friend 'Captain' Vijayakanth is undergoing treatment. I wish him speedy recovery and hope he returns home in good health,'' Stalin tweeted.

Vijayakanth who is fondly called as ''captain'' by his supporters, has been restricted to his house of late. Few days ago he was admitted to a private hospital here for a routine check-up when the problem was diagnosed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)