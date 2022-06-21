LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Ecuador's military vows to stop protests from damaging democracy

The latest in Latin American politics today:

Ecuador's military vows to stop protests from damaging democracy QUITO - Ecuador's armed forces on Tuesday said they would not allow ongoing protests against President Guillermo Lasso's economic policies to damage the country's democracy, as road blockades continued ahead of more planned demonstrations.

Thousands of indigenous protesters marched through Quito on Monday to demand 10 concessions from Lasso, including a fuel price cut, preventing further expansion of Ecuador's oil and mining industry, more time for farms to pay debt and budget increases for health and education. Colombian peso, market down on leftist Gustavo Petro's presidential win

BOGOTA - Colombia's peso currency, its stock index and shares in state-run oil company Ecopetrol were all down in the first minutes of trading on Tuesday after leftist Gustavo Petro was elected president in an election on Sunday. Petro has promised to tackle deep inequality with pension redistributions, free university education and other social programs.

The election of the former M-19 guerrilla marks a radical change for a country still scarred by decades of conflict and highlights the depth of frustration with the right-leaning political establishment. Nearly half of Colombians live in poverty. Brazil's Lula proposes new fiscal framework, scrapping spending cap

SAO PAULO - Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the front-runner in the upcoming presidential election, has proposed raising taxes on the rich and ending a cap on government spending if elected, a document outlining his plans showed on Tuesday. Lula, a leftist who leads incumbent far-right President Jair Bolsonaro in opinion polls, indicated in the document that if elected in October, he would support tax reform with "the poor paying less and the rich paying more."

According to the document, a potential Lula administration would look to scrap Brazil's spending ceiling while revising the current fiscal framework. Brazil's Senate head opposes congressional investigation into Petrobras

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil's Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco said on Tuesday he is against a congressional investigation into state-run oil company Petrobras, after Lower House Speaker Arthur Lira announced he was considering opening such a probe. "I don't favor an investigation into Petrobras at a moment like this. There are more useful initiatives to resolve the issue with fuel prices," Pacheco said as the country grapples with elevated energy prices. (Compiled by Steven Grattan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

