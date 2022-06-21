Sisodia trying to hide AAP's corruption: Delhi BJP

The Delhi BJP on Tuesday accused Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia of trying to hide ''corruption'' of Kejriwal government, after the minister earlier in the day questioned Lt Governor VK Saxena's approval for an ACB probe into the construction of temporary hospitals during COVID.

North East Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, who had lodged complaint of ''irregularities'' in the construction of seven temporary hospitals during COVID, said that Sisodia was ''lying and misleading'' the people.

''We want to ask Sisodia what happened to Rs 1,256 crore that was approved for construction of the hospitals. A city court had ordered a probe but Sisodia is saying that the probe by Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) was ordered by the LG,'' Tiwari said at a press conference.

Earlier in the day, Sisodia accused the BJP of filing ''frivolous'' complaints to stall the work being done by AAP and alleged that the LG was ''bulldozing the law'' to favour the saffron party.

In a letter to Saxena, Sisodia said Tiwari in the past too had made ''frivolous'' complaints about major infrastructure works in the education sector and had levelled allegations of corruption against him, but the officers could not produce any evidence.

''When I filed defamation case against him in the court, he (Tiwari) could not produce a single piece of evidence and became defensive. To derail healthcare infrastructure projects, the BJP is now making malicious and frivolous complaints,'' Sisodia alleged in the letter.

Tiwari said that Sisodia was ''lying'' and the reality was that his defamation case was stayed by the Supreme Court.

Arvind Kejriwal asked people to make videos of corruption against officials and promised to send the guilty to jail, but, Sisodia is trying to prevent corruption of his government by citing the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act, Tiwari said.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta too attacked Sisodia asking him why he had an issue with an ACB probe nodded to by the LG.

''Questioning the decision of Lt Governor holding constitutional post shows Sisodia is furious. The AAP is restless and Sisodia seems to have lost his mental balance and is levelling baseless charges,'' Gupta said in a statement.

The BJP leaders have claimed that Rs 1,216 crore was approved by the government for construction of seven temporary hospitals that was later raised to Rs 1,256 crore.

