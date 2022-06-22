Top U.S. Senate leaders express support for bipartisan gun legislation
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2022 04:13 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 04:13 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and his Republican counterpart, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, expressed support for the gun control legislation released on Tuesday by a bipartisan group of senators.
Schumer said an initial procedural vote on the bill could come as soon as Tuesday night.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mitch McConnell
- Republican
- Chuck Schumer
- U.S. Senate
Advertisement