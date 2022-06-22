Left Menu

Top U.S. Senate leaders express support for bipartisan gun legislation

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2022 04:13 IST
Top U.S. Senate leaders express support for bipartisan gun legislation
  • United States

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and his Republican counterpart, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, expressed support for the gun control legislation released on Tuesday by a bipartisan group of senators.

Schumer said an initial procedural vote on the bill could come as soon as Tuesday night.

