IUML leader's participation in RSS event invites ire of leadership

The recent participation of IUML leader and former MLA, KNA Khader in a cultural meeting organised by the RSS here has triggered a row as senior party leaders openly expressed strong displeasure over it and viewed it as an 'anti-party' act.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leadership viewed the actions of Khader, a two-time legislator, as serious despite his explanation that it was not a meeting of the RSS, but only a cultural event.

Senior League leader P K Kunhalikutty told reporters here that no League leader had ever attended a programme organised by the RSS while another IUML veteran M K Muneer said it was against the party's policies and the high command would discuss it.

As soon as the issue came to the notice, an explanation was sought from Khader and it would be discussed at the party forum, Kunhalikutty, a former Union Minister, added.

A philosopher and noted orator, Khader was honoured on Tuesday at the cultural meeting, ''Snehabodhi'' held at the Kesari Bhavan here, in which senior RSS leaders including J Nandakumar were present.

Not just participating in the RSS event, Khader, during his speech, also did not conceal his desire to enter the famed Guruvayoor Sri Krishna temple. He had said he could only offer donations from outside the temple but could never enter inside. ''I wonder when could I enter inside Guruvayoor Temple. I was lucky to visit many temples in northern parts of the country but unable to enter the Sri Krishna temple in Guruvayoor'', he had said during his speech at the RSS function. A veteran of the IUML, Khader is known for his speeches that in many times praised the Hindu values and traditions quoting anecdotes.

Former MLA of Vengara, Khader, who had lost in 2021 Assembly elections from Guruvayoor, was criticised by Muslim organisations earlier also. A fond remark, made by him regarding Lord Guruvayurappa, was termed as ''unislamic'' by Sunni leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)