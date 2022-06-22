Haryana: BJP-JJP combine gains control of 25 municipal bodies

The ruling BJP-JJP combine have won control over 25 of the 46 municipal bodies for which the elections were held in Haryana recently.

The elections for the president's post in 18 municipal councils and 28 municipal committees in the state were held on Sunday.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar congratulated the BJP candidates who won the elections, claiming that the victory reflects the trust of people in the party.

A senior official of the State Election Commission said the BJP won 22 seats, JJP 3, Aam Aadmi Party 1, INLD 1 while Independents 19.

He said 10 of the 18 municipal council seats were bagged by the BJP. The BJP’s alliance partner JJP won 1, INLD 1 and Independents 6.

''For the 28 municipal committee president's post, the BJP won 12, JJP 2, AAP 1 and Independents 13,'' State Election Commission Secretary Dr Inder Jeet told PTI.

While the ruling BJP-JJP, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and AAP fought the polls on their party symbols, the Congress did not contest the polls though some Congressmen or party supported candidates had entered the fray as independents.

AAP has opened its account by winning the Ismailabad (Kurukshetra) municipal committee president post.

Commenting on the poll results, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar congratulated all winning BJP candidates and said people have once again reposed their faith in the policies and programmes undertaken by the BJP-led government.

''Many congratulations to all candidates of the BJP who won the local bodies elections. This victory of yours is a victory of the trust of people which is showing continuously towards the BJP since 2014 and 2019. This victory is dedicated to the hardworking workers of the party,'' said Khattar in a tweet.

Later, speaking to some mediapersons, Khattar said he does not feel that protests over the Centre’s Agnipath scheme had any impact on the outcome of the municipal elections.

He said the youth have realised that the scheme is in their and country's interest. Even top most officers of the the armed forces and the government have detailed the benefits which this scheme will have in the long run, he said.

Khattar said the BJP-JJP candidates registered win on 12 seats, which fall in the area from where MLAs are from the opposition Congress.

On the Congress not contesting on their party symbol, Khattar said they ran away from the poll battle knowing that people will reject them.

Haryana BJP president O P Dhankar thanked the voters. ''People have once again reposed their faith in the programmes and policies of both our governments in the state and at the Centre,'' said Dhankar.

