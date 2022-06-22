3-day meeting of RSS to be held in Rajasthan from July 7

A three-day meeting of top RSS functionaries will be held in Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan from July 7 to discuss various issues related to its affiliates and its centenary celebrations.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, other top leaders and state publicity in-charges will attend the meeting, senior Sangh functionary Sunil Ambekar said in a statement.

This meeting is an annual affair of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological fountainhead of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), where leaders take stock of various activities, discuss current issues and plan for the year ahead.

The Sangh's plans for its centenary celebrations and expanding its reach across the country are likely to come up for discussion at the meeting, Ambekar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)