Left Menu

Thackeray moving back to his private home, but will remain CM: Sena MP Raut

The Congress is also a part of the MVA.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 21:09 IST
Thackeray moving back to his private home, but will remain CM: Sena MP Raut
File Photo
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said Uddhav Thackeray will remain the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the ruling coalition MVA will prove its majority on the floor of the Assembly if needed, an assertion coming in the backdrop of rebellion by senior Cabinet member Eknath Shinde that has put a question mark on the stability of the state government.

Talking to reporters here, Raut said Thackeray is leaving 'Varsha', the official residence of the CM in South Mumbai, and going back to his private residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra.

Thackeray is not resigning from his post, he clarified.

''We will prove our majority on the floor of the House if required,'' the Sena's chief spokesperson said.

He rejected reports that NCP president Sharad Pawar had asked Thackeray to make Sena rebel leader Shinde the CM to save the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Pawar did not give any advice to Thackeray and instead said the MVA will fight the political crisis together till the end, Raut said.

Pawar, whose party is the second largest constituent of the Sena-led MVA, is the chief architect of the governing coalition which assumed office in November 2019. The Congress is also a part of the MVA. PTI MR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022