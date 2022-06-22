Rebel Shiv Sena legislators hold meeting after Uddhav Thackeray's 'readiness' to resign

Shiv Sena's rebel MLAs led by Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde met here after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed people and said he was willing to submit his resignation to party MLAs. The rebel MLAs held a meeting in the hotel in Guwahati where they are staying after shifting from Surat. The meeting lasted about 50 minutes.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Pallab Lochan Das said it is "their internal matter". "They may be discussing the issue. But we have provided facilities to them so that they don't have any inconvenience," Das said.

Shinde claimed earlier today that he has the support of 46 MLAs and the number will rise in the future. "Right now we have 46 MLAs with us, including 6-7 Independent MLAs. This number will rise in the time to come. As of now we have neither received any proposal from BJP nor are we holding any talks with them," Shinde told ANI over the phone.

Shinde said that the rebel MLAs are not in talks with the Shiv Sena or CM Uddhav Thackeray. "As far as the current political situation is concerned, I would say that we are Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sainiks and will continue to be Shiv Sainiks. As of now, we are not holding any talks with Shiv Sena or the Chief Minister. We have not decided on the future course of action," Shinde had said.

Uddhav Thackeray, whose government is facing a crisis due to revolt within his party, said on Wednesday that he was willing to give his resignation to the party MLAs who can take it to the Raj Bhavan. Thackeray, who addressed the people over Facebook, said he was also willing to quit as party chief if there is a demand from party workers.

Noting that a section of party MLAs was gunning for his ouster, he said instead of going to Surat, they could have conveyed their feelings to him. Thackeray said it is a matter of shame for him if "even a single MLA" is against him. Thackeray said he was willing to resign only on demand of party MLAs.

"If any MLA wants me to not continue as the CM, I am ready to take all my belongings from Varsha Bungalow (official residence of the CM) to Matoshri," Thackeray said. "I am ready to give my resignation to the MLAs, they should come here and take my resignation to Raj Bhavan. I am ready to leave the post of Shiv Sena party head also, not on the saying of others but my workers," he added.

Thackeray said it is not about numbers but how many are against him and he will leave if even one person or MLA is against him. "If you (MLAs) say, then I am ready to leave the CM post. It's not about numbers but how many are against me. I will leave if even one person or MLA is against me. It's very shameful for me if even a single MLA is against me," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)