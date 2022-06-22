PM Modi congratulates BJP-JJP alliance for win in Haryana municipal polls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the people of Haryana have expressed full confidence in the state government over the way it is developing the state as he congratulated the ruling BJP-Jannayak Janta Party combine for its good performance in municipal polls.
The BJP-JJP combine have won control over 25 of the 46 municipal bodies for which elections were held in Haryana recently.
A senior official of the State Election Commission said the BJP won 22 seats, JJP three, Aam Aadmi Party one, INLD one and Independents 19.
Modi congratulated BJP-JJP workers for the big win.
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar congratulated the BJP candidates who won the elections, claiming that the victory reflects the trust of the people in the party.
