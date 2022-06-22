Left Menu

Goa cabinet to decide on reservation percentage for Agniveers in state services: CM Sawant

Everyone should welcome this scheme, he added.The Centre recently unveiled this ambitious scheme for recruitment of the youth aged between 17 and a half and 23 in the Army, Navy and the Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis. The youth recruited under the scheme will be known as Agniveers.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-06-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 22:45 IST
Goa cabinet to decide on reservation percentage for Agniveers in state services: CM Sawant
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the exact percentage of reservation for Agniveers in services like the police, forest and prison departments will be decided by the state cabinet.

Talking to reporters, Sawant said he had already announced that reservation would be provided to Agniveers in the state government's police force, fire and emergency services, forest and prison departments.

''The exact percentage of reservation would be decided in the state cabinet meeting,'' the chief minister said.

He was speaking in the presence of Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade after chairing a meeting of the party's unit dedicated to ex-servicemen.

Sawant said the BJP's ex-servicemen unit has taken the responsibility to go around the state and create awareness about the Agnipath scheme amongst the youth.

He said that this scheme will not only provide skilled training to the youth with the salary up to Rs four lakh annually, it will also create youth who is patriotic and ready to fight for the nation.

Sawant congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the scheme. ''Everyone should welcome this scheme,'' he added.

The Centre recently unveiled this ambitious scheme for recruitment of the youth aged between 17 and a half and 23 in the Army, Navy and the Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis. The youth recruited under the scheme will be known as ''Agniveers''. After the completion of the four-year tenure, 25 per cent of the recruits from each specific batch will be offered regular service. However, protests erupted last week against the scheme, which turned violent at some places in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Korea reports first suspected monkeypox cases, tests underway and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Kor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Burning space rocket debris lights up Iberian skies; Scientists probe the link between 'snow blood' and climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Burning space rocket debris lights up Iberian skies; S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022