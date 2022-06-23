Left Menu

Jharkhand: Polling begins for Mandar assembly by-election

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 23-06-2022 07:13 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 07:13 IST
Polling began at 7 AM on Thursday for the by-poll to Mandar assembly seat in Jharkhand's Ranchi district amid tight security arrangements, an election official said.

Voting is taking place in 433 polling stations, with 141 booths having been declared hyper-sensitive, 218 as sensitive, and 55 as vulnerable, he said, adding polling will continue till 4 PM.

Over 3.54 lakh voters, including 1.75 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-election to decide the electoral fate of 14 candidates in the fray. The votes will be counted on June 26.

More than 3,000 security personnel, including Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP), CRPF, and SSB, have been deployed.

The by-election was necessitated after the disqualification of Bandhu Tirkey as an MLA in the wake of his conviction in a corruption case.

Congress has fielded Bandhu's daughter, Shilpa Neha Tirkey, as the common candidate of the JMM-led alliance, while BJP has nominated former legislator Gangotri Kujur from the seat.

An independent candidate Dev Kumar Dhan, with backing from Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), is also in the fray.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

