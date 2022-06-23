Left Menu

Iran-backed parties strengthened after Sadrists exit Iraq parliament

Sadr's party was the biggest winner in an October general election, and its success had raised the possibility that he could sideline his Iranian-backed rivals who had dominated politics in Iraq for years. But political disagreement among parties hindered parliament from electing a president and forming a government.

Iraq's parliament swore in dozens of new lawmakers on Thursday to replace a bloc loyal to the powerful Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, strengthening the power of rival Iran-backed politicians in the assembly.

The bloc of 73 Sadrist parliamentarians resigned two weeks ago after months of stalemate over forming a new government. Shi'ite lawmaker Ahmed Rubaie, whose party is part of an Iran-backed bloc, said that coalition was now the main force in the 329-seat parliament.

"Following the Sadr lawmakers' resignation, we can confirm that we are the largest bloc in parliament with around 130 seats after the swearing-in of the new lawmakers," he told reporters. Sadr's party was the biggest winner in an October general election, and its success had raised the possibility that he could sideline his Iranian-backed rivals who had dominated politics in Iraq for years.

But political disagreement among parties hindered parliament from electing a president and forming a government. Even though his withdrawal is a setback, Sadr, a populist whose supporters fought U.S. occupation forces after they overthrew Saddam Hussein in 2003, is able to mobilize popular support.

Sixty-four new members of parliament were sworn in on Thursday, with nine absent for unknown reasons, the assembly's media office said.

