Tripura bypolls largely peaceful, 76.62% voter turnout recorded: CEO

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 23-06-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 18:46 IST
The by-elections to the four assembly constituencies in Tripura on Thursday recorded 76.62 per cent voter turnout till 5 pm, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Kiran Gitte said.

The polling process was largely peaceful, barring a few sporadic incidents, including the stabbing of off-duty police constable Samir Saha in Kunjaban area in Agartala constituency, he said.

Saha is at present undergoing treatment, he added.

Jubarajnagar assembly constituency recorded the highest voter turnout at 80.41 per cent, while Surma constituency saw 80 per cent polling.

Town Bardowali assembly constituency, where Chief Minister Manik Saha is the BJP candidate, recorded the lowest turnout at 69.54 per cent.

In the Agartala seat, 76.72 per cent turnout was recorded.

The state had recorded 87 per cent voter turnout in the 2018 assembly elections.

''The polling ended at 5 pm but voting is still continuing in some booths as there is a long queue. The process will end by 7 pm,'' Gitte told PTI.

The polling started at 7 am.

''We have not received any major complaint regarding voting and demand for re-polling so far,'' Gitte said.

A total of 1,89,032 voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

