BJP behind political instability in Maharashtra, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan, extends support to Uddhav

Maharashtra Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Thursday alleged that the BJP is behind the political instability in the state and said that the alliance is extending its support to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Chavan alleged that former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is taking instructions from Delhi.

"BJP is behind the political instability that we are witnessing in Maharashtra. It is true that there is some crack in big ally Shiv Sena and some MLAs have parted ways. But the BJP is behind such a situation. Devendra Fadnavis is taking instructions from Delhi and seeking logistical support accordingly. He is trying his best to keep the government unstable," the Congress leader alleged while speaking to ANI. Accusing the BJP of adhering to tactics like "misusing the central agencies" against the Opposition leaders, Chavan said that the party is doing all this to "win the BMC elections".

"We had anticipated that the BJP would try something like this before the BMC elections which is very crucial for it and wants to win desperately. So it is adhering to all tactics including the misuse of the central agencies," he said. "We are with the MVA and Uddhav Thackeray has our full support. He is handling the situation well. As far as the statement of Sanjay Raut is concerned, we do not give importance to his remarks but to the remarks made by the chief minister," Chavan added.

Earlier today, Raut said, "MLAs should not communicate from Guwahati, they should come back to Mumbai and discuss all this with CM. We are ready to consider exiting out of MVA if this is the will of all MLAs, but for that, they have to come here and discuss it with the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray". Raut further claimed that 21 MLAs in Guwahati have contacted Shiv Sena and when they return to Mumbai they will be with the party.

"Uddhav Thackeray will come back to Varsha very soon. 21 MLAs in Guwahati have contacted us and when they return to Mumbai, they will be with us," he added. NCP leader Jayant Patil tweeted, "Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi is a government established for the development and welfare of Maharashtra. We will stand firmly with Uddhavji Thackeray till the end."

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and the central leaders are keeping an eye on the developments in the state. "Our Maharashtra leader Devendra Fadnavis and all our central leaders are keeping an eye on it. He (Devendra Fadanvis) is capable to take a decision in the interest of the state," he told ANI.Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Thursday tweeted a letter addressed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and captioned it "This is the sentiment of MLAs".

According to the letter, the Shiv Sena leaders don't have access to the chief minister's residence. "CM never used to be in the Secretariat, instead, he used to be in Matoshree (Thackeray residence). We used to call people around the CM but they never used to attend our calls. We were fed up with all these things and persuaded Eknath Shinde to take this step," the MLA wrote in the letter.

"It was nice to see people are being allowed inside your Bungalow but these doors were closed for the elected MLAs. We came with our problems in our constituencies and other work, but were made to remain outside for hours together. On the other hand,Eknath Shinde was accessible. We stood at the gates of Varsha for hours. It was only Eknath Shinde who supported us," the letter further added. (ANI)

