YSRC extends support to Draupadi Murmu for President

The YSR Congress has announced its support to the candidature of NDA’s nominee Draupadi Murmu for the post of President of India in the July 18 election.

A release from the Chief Minister’s Office on Thursday night hailed the nomination of Murmu for the top constitutional post.

“It is a good sign that a person from a tribal community, that too a woman, has been nominated for the President’s post in the history of independent India. Hence, the YSRC extends its support to her,” the CMO release said.

Though Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted to attend Murmu’s nomination filing event in New Delhi on Friday, he was skipping it because of a prescheduled meeting of the state Cabinet.

The YSRC Parliamentary Party leader V Vijayasai Reddy and leader in Lok Sabha P Midhun Reddy will represent the YSRC at the event, the release added.

The YSRC has nine members in Rajya Sabha and 22 in Lok Sabha besides 151 members in the AP Legislative Assembly.

