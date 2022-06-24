Left Menu

UK's Boris Johnson pledges to tackle cost of living after defeats

Reuters | Kigali | Updated: 24-06-2022 12:02 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 11:59 IST
UK's Boris Johnson pledges to tackle cost of living after defeats
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
  • Rwanda

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged on Friday to do more to tackle a cost-of-living crisis and listen to people's concerns after suffering bruising defeats in two so-called by-elections in England.

"I think as a government I've got to listen to what people are saying, in particular to the difficulties people are facing over the cost of living, which I think for most people is the number one issue," he told reporters in Kigali where he is attending a Commonwealth meeting.

"We've got to recognize there is more we've got to do and we certainly will, we will keep going addressing the concerns of people until we get through this patch."

