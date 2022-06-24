Left Menu

NDA prez nominee Murmu dials Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee seeking support

NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu on Friday called up some key opposition leaders, including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, NCPs Sharad Pawar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and sought their support for her candidature.Sources said she called them up personally and spoke to them before filing her nomination for the July 18 presidential election.All the three leaders expressed their best wishes to her, sources said.

Droupadi Murmu Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu on Friday called up some key opposition leaders, including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, NCP's Sharad Pawar, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and sought their support for her candidature.

Sources said she called them up personally and spoke to them before filing her nomination for the July 18 presidential election.

All the three leaders expressed their best wishes to her, sources said. Murmu filed her nomination on Friday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi handing over her set of papers to Returning Officer P C Mody. She was accompanied by a host of Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari, and BJP president J P Nadda.

Several chief ministers of BJP-ruled states including Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Manohar Lal Khattar, Jairam Thakur, Pushkar Singh Dhami, and leaders of some NDA supporting parties like YSRCP, BJD, and AIADMK were also present during her nomination filing.

