UK's Johnson spoke to finance minister, not worried about resignations-source

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to finance minister Rishi Sunak on Friday morning and is not concerned about any further resignations from his top team following parliamentary election losses overnight, a party source said. The Conservative Party source said Johnson had been surprised by the resignation of the party's chairman Oliver Dowden. Asked if Johnson was worried about further resignations, the source said: "No, what makes you think that?

Reuters | Kigali | Updated: 24-06-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 13:32 IST
UK's Johnson spoke to finance minister, not worried about resignations-source
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to finance minister Rishi Sunak on Friday morning and is not concerned about any further resignations from his top team following parliamentary election losses overnight, a party source said.

The Conservative Party source said Johnson had been surprised by the resignation of the party's chairman Oliver Dowden.

Asked if Johnson was worried about further resignations, the source said: "No, what makes you think that? He speaks to Rishi every day... he speaks to people every day about the day ahead and as you know there is a packed day ahead. He is seeing the prince (Charles) in a couple of hours, so no."

