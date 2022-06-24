UK's Sunak: 'We all take responsibility' for election results
British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday that he was determined to continue working to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, saying they "all" took responsibility for the ruling Conservative Party's crushing by-election defeats earlier.
"We all take responsibility for the results and I'm determined to continue working to tackle the cost of living," Sunak said on Twitter.
"I'm sad that my colleague and friend Oliver Dowden took the decision to resign this morning," he added, referring to the resignation of the party's chairman.
