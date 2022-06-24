Protests over Agnipath mark first day of monsoon session in Bihar assembly

The opposition in Bihar created a ruckus on the inaugural day of the assembly's monsoon session on Friday over the Agnipath scheme of recruitment in the armed forces, which it termed a ''scam''.

MLAs of the CPI(ML), which is the second-largest constituent of the RJD-led Grand Alliance, staged a demonstration in front of the assembly building carrying placards, demanding withdrawal of the scheme, which had triggered violent protests across the state last week.

''This is not a scheme but a scam. In the name of recruitment, it offers retirement at an early age,'' said Sandeep Saurav, a party MLA who is also the national secretary general of its students' wing AISA.

As the proceedings commenced, veteran CPI(ML) MLA Satyadeo Ram raised the demand that a resolution be passed by the House against the new scheme under which jawans will be recruited for four years and retired from service without pensionary benefits.

The MLA was admonished by Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha who adjourned the House for the day after obituary references.

The RJD was in agreement, in principle, with its junior ally. RJD MLA Sangita Kumari said, ''The young generation is feeling short-changed by the government of Narendra Modi which had promised two lakh jobs every year.'' She also hit back at state BJP leaders who have alleged that last week's protests were backed by ''jihadis and terrorists'' in collusion with the RJD.

''They should understand the anxieties of the youngsters. Where will they go after four years? We do not approve of the vandalism and arson that took place. But there should be some sensitivity towards those who are feeling aggrieved,'' she said.

Congress MLA Nitu Kumar, whose party is now estranged from the RJD, challenged the BJP to ''go among the people and try explaining to them benefits of the scheme, if any''.

''Common people are ready to call their bluff,'' she added.

Incidentally, the issue has led to a rift in the ruling NDA as well, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) also expressing reservations and seeking a review of the scheme.

