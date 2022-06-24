Left Menu

Timeline of Maharashtra political crisis

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 18:03 IST
Following is the timeline of Maharashtra political crisis till 6 pm on Friday.

* Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal reaches Vidhan Bhawan.

* Two Independent MLAs claim that Zirwal has no right to disqualify Eknath Shinde group legislators.

* Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe says Eknath Shinde can’t use Shiv Sena’s name, says his group should merge with BJP.

* Uddhav Thackeray says Shiv Sena won’t be affected despite Shinde’s rebellion; asks party cadres to rebuild the party afresh.

* BJP claims that amid MVA's survival crisis, departments headed by Sena allies NCP and Congress issued Government Resolutions for sanction of funds worth crores.

* Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar says the state government is in full majority and has the democratic right to take decisions.

* Another Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande reaches Guwahati.

* Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde chairs meeting in Guwahati of MLAs supporting him.

* Shinde claims 50 MLAs, including 40 from Shiv Sena, backing him.

* Shiv Sena minister Aaditya Thackeray attends meeting of party district chiefs and other functionaries in Mumbai.

* Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut says Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government will complete its five-year term.

* NCP chief Sharad Pawar attends party meeting in Mumbai amid political developments in Maharashtra.

* Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil says his party has nothing to do with ongoing drama within Shiv Sena.

