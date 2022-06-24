Timeline of Maharashtra political crisis
Following is the timeline of Maharashtra political crisis till 6 pm on Friday.
* Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal reaches Vidhan Bhawan.
* Two Independent MLAs claim that Zirwal has no right to disqualify Eknath Shinde group legislators.
* Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe says Eknath Shinde can’t use Shiv Sena’s name, says his group should merge with BJP.
* Uddhav Thackeray says Shiv Sena won’t be affected despite Shinde’s rebellion; asks party cadres to rebuild the party afresh.
* BJP claims that amid MVA's survival crisis, departments headed by Sena allies NCP and Congress issued Government Resolutions for sanction of funds worth crores.
* Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar says the state government is in full majority and has the democratic right to take decisions.
* Another Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande reaches Guwahati.
* Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde chairs meeting in Guwahati of MLAs supporting him.
* Shinde claims 50 MLAs, including 40 from Shiv Sena, backing him.
* Shiv Sena minister Aaditya Thackeray attends meeting of party district chiefs and other functionaries in Mumbai.
* Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut says Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government will complete its five-year term.
* NCP chief Sharad Pawar attends party meeting in Mumbai amid political developments in Maharashtra.
* Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil says his party has nothing to do with ongoing drama within Shiv Sena.
