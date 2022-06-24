UK's Johnson unconcerned about plotting after election losses
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied he was worried that some of his ministers might seek to move against him while he was out of the country at summits in Rwanda and Germany, following election losses overnight.
"I hope that in London – I know that in London – ministers ... are getting on with the job of sorting out the cost of living pressures that people face, are delivering on our agenda for change and reform and improvement," Johnson told a news conference.
Asked if he was concerned about Conservative lawmakers who were not ministers seeking to oust him, Johnson said no.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Rwanda
- Conservative
- Johnson
- British
- London
- Germany
ALSO READ
UK's Gove says would not challenge PM Johnson for leadership
Congo accuses Rwanda of sending disguised troops across border
Congo accuses Rwanda of sending disguised troops across border
UK PM Johnson vows to lower tax burden and household costs
Economic instability from Ukraine war will abate over time, UK's Johnson