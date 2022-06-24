Left Menu

UK's Johnson unconcerned about plotting after election losses

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-06-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 21:10 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied he was worried that some of his ministers might seek to move against him while he was out of the country at summits in Rwanda and Germany, following election losses overnight.

"I hope that in London – I know that in London – ministers ... are getting on with the job of sorting out the cost of living pressures that people face, are delivering on our agenda for change and reform and improvement," Johnson told a news conference.

Asked if he was concerned about Conservative lawmakers who were not ministers seeking to oust him, Johnson said no.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

