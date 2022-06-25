China's Xi to visit Hong Kong for 25th anniversary of handover
Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Hong Kong for the 25th anniversary of the city's handover to mainland China, state news agency Xinhua reported on Saturday. The trip will be Xi's first known visit outside mainland China since January 2020 after the COVID-19 outbreak.
The trip will be Xi's first known visit outside mainland China since January 2020 after the COVID-19 outbreak. He will also attend the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of Hong Kong, Xinhua added. John Lee will become the city's new leader on July 1, replacing Carrie Lam.
A former top policeman turned civil servant, Lee oversaw the city's security policies during mass pro-democracy protests in 2019. He has pledged to maintain a firm grip on the city under a national security law, in line with China's sovereign interests. Hong Kong was handed over to China on July 1, 1997, after 156 years of British colonial rule.
