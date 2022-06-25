UK's Johnson says he fears Ukraine will be coerced to make a 'bad peace'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday that he feared Ukraine could face pressure to agree on a peace deal with Russia that was not in its interests, due to the economic consequences of the war in Europe.

"Too many countries are saying this is a European war that is unnecessary ... and so the pressure will grow to encourage - coerce, maybe - the Ukrainians to a bad peace," he told broadcasters in the Rwandan capital Kigali, where he is attending a Commonwealth summit.

Johnson said the consequences of Russian President Vladimir Putin being able to get his way in Ukraine would be dangerous to international security and "a long-term economic disaster".

