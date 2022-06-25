Rajasthan: Congress MLA sits outside minister's house over doctors' transfer

A ruling party MLA staged a brief dharna here at the residence of health minister Parsadi Lal Meena on Saturday expressing disapproval of the transfer of four doctors from his constituency in Jaipur.

Amin Kagzi, Kishanpole MLA from Congress, reached the residence of Meena along with his supporters and talked to him about the transfer list.

He alleged that four doctors were transferred Friday despite his request to not do so. The move has caused resentment among the people in his constituency, he said.

After he got no satisfactory answer from the minister, Kagzi along with his supporters sat on a dharna outside the minister’s house. The minister tried to pacify him and assured him he will look into the matter. The MLA later ended his sit-in.

“There is a resentment among the people of my constituency over the transfer of four doctors. I had told the minister that I am not in favour of the transfer of the doctors but despite this, they were transferred,” Kagzi said. He said that the people annoyed with the development came to his residence earlier in the day prompting him to have a word with the minister regarding the matter.

The MLA also said that not a single transfer was done or cancelled on his recommendation.

