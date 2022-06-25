Maha: Shiv Sena workers agitate in against rebel MLAs in Osmanabad

Shiv Sena workers staged a protest against the party's rebel MLAs Tanaji Sawant and Dnyanraj Chougule in Maharashtra's Osmanabad city on Saturday, an official said.

Majority of Shiv Sena MLAs have shifted their loyalty to Minister Eknath Shinde and are camping in Guwahati, putting the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Chief Minister and party president Uddhav Thackeray, in turmoil. The Sena's group leader in Osmanabad Nagar Parishad Somnath Gurav said, ''Sawant and Chougule have joined Eknath Shinde's faction. Sawant was made a minister earlier, Chougule has also won the Assembly elections on Sena ticket.'' Development projects worth crores of rupees are underway in their constituency, and the state government-led by Thackeray has provided funds for these projects. If they had anything to say, they should have met the chief minister and told him, Gurav said.

''Now it is being heard that Shinde is using Bal Thackeray's name for his group of MLAs. Shinde should use their individual name for it and not Bal Thackeray's. They are not worthy of using the name,'' the Sena leader said.

Sena workers reached Sawant's office in Ramnagar area of Osmanabad city, raised slogans against the MLA and threw black ink on his banner and tore it.

