PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 18:10 IST
Timeline of Maharashtra political crisis
  • Country:
  • India

Following is the timeline of Maharashtra political crisis till 6 pm on Saturday.

*We will win and truth will prevail in this battle between truth and lies, says Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray after Shiv Sena national executive meeting.

*We have not left Sena and have nothing against Uddhav Thackeray, says former minister and Eknath Shinde group member Deepak Kesarkar in Guwahati where Shinde group is camping.

*Sena workers vandalise offices of rebel MLA Tanaji Sawant and Shinde’s MP son Shrikant Shinde.

*NCP MP Supriya Sule calls Shinde group MLAs camping in Guwahati as runaway legislators.

*Shiv Sena executive passes resolution saying nobody else has the right to use the names of the party and Bal Thackeray.

*Sena executive passes resolution authorizing party president Uddhav Thackeray to act against rebels.

*Eknath Shinde claims security of his group MLAs removed; Maharashtra home minister rubbishes claim.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

