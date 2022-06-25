Timeline of Maharashtra political crisis
Following is the timeline of Maharashtra political crisis till 6 pm on Saturday.
*We will win and truth will prevail in this battle between truth and lies, says Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray after Shiv Sena national executive meeting.
*We have not left Sena and have nothing against Uddhav Thackeray, says former minister and Eknath Shinde group member Deepak Kesarkar in Guwahati where Shinde group is camping.
*Sena workers vandalise offices of rebel MLA Tanaji Sawant and Shinde’s MP son Shrikant Shinde.
*NCP MP Supriya Sule calls Shinde group MLAs camping in Guwahati as runaway legislators.
*Shiv Sena executive passes resolution saying nobody else has the right to use the names of the party and Bal Thackeray.
*Sena executive passes resolution authorizing party president Uddhav Thackeray to act against rebels.
*Eknath Shinde claims security of his group MLAs removed; Maharashtra home minister rubbishes claim.
