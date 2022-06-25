We ended corruption in Delhi then started the process in Punjab: Kejriwal during Himachal's roadshow

Ahead of Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls this year, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a roadshow in Kullu on Saturday. Addressing the public in Kullu, the Delhi Chief Minister said he is not in the state to do politics as AAP doesn't know how to do it.

"We don't know politics. We are not here to do politics. Our journey started with the Anna movement and then we formed a party. We vowed to eliminate corruption from the country. First, we ended corruption in Delhi and then started the process to end it in Punjab," Kejriwal said. He further lauded Punjab Chief Minister for sending his minister to jail over corruption charges.

"Did you ever hear about any Chief Minister sending his minister to jail? Mann found out that his Health Minister is involved in the wrong activities. If he wanted anything, he could have brushed it under carpet or asked for his share from minister. But he sent him to jail," Delhi CM said. Earlier on May 24, Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla was sacked from the cabinet by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Shortly after which, he was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch.

Mann had said that the AAP has a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and directed Police to register a case against him. The assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are slated for later this year. (ANI)

