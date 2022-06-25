Left Menu

We ended corruption in Delhi then started the process in Punjab: Kejriwal during Himachal's roadshow

Ahead of Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls this year, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a roadshow in Kullu on Saturday.

ANI | Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 25-06-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 19:31 IST
We ended corruption in Delhi then started the process in Punjab: Kejriwal during Himachal's roadshow
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a roadshow in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls this year, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a roadshow in Kullu on Saturday. Addressing the public in Kullu, the Delhi Chief Minister said he is not in the state to do politics as AAP doesn't know how to do it.

"We don't know politics. We are not here to do politics. Our journey started with the Anna movement and then we formed a party. We vowed to eliminate corruption from the country. First, we ended corruption in Delhi and then started the process to end it in Punjab," Kejriwal said. He further lauded Punjab Chief Minister for sending his minister to jail over corruption charges.

"Did you ever hear about any Chief Minister sending his minister to jail? Mann found out that his Health Minister is involved in the wrong activities. If he wanted anything, he could have brushed it under carpet or asked for his share from minister. But he sent him to jail," Delhi CM said. Earlier on May 24, Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla was sacked from the cabinet by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Shortly after which, he was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch.

Mann had said that the AAP has a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and directed Police to register a case against him. The assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are slated for later this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022