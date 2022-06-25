Left Menu

Putin and Lukashenko discuss situation with global supply of fertilisers

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2022 20:33 IST
Putin and Lukashenko discuss situation with global supply of fertilisers

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko discussed the global fertiliser supply situation at a meeting on Saturday. "I would like to talk to you in terms of meeting global market needs," Putin said in footage from the meeting posted on social media by a reporter from state broadcaster Russia 1.

Russia and Belarus are major suppliers of fertiliser to the global market, Putin added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

