Following are the top stories at 2100 HRS: NATION DEL20 HEALTH-MEDICAL TOURISM Govt plans easy visa norms, boosting medical infra in select cities to attract more foreign patients New Delhi: The government has drawn up a plan to augment the medical infrastructures of 17 cities, which see an inflow of a lot of overseas patients for treatment and wellness therapies, in a bid to boost medical travel as part of its 'Heal in India' initiative. By Payal Banerjee DEL22 MHA-DISASTER-SHAH Govt implementing disaster mitigation project to reduce sufferings in cyclone-hit states: Shah Kevadiya (Guj):Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Modi government is implementing the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project (NCRMP) in eight coastal states with an outlay of over Rs 4,900 crore to reduce the sufferings caused to the coastal community by cyclones and other calamities. DEL30 LD-EMERGENCY-PARTIES BJP slams Cong on Emergency anniversary, says it was biggest cowardly attack on country's democracy New Delhi/Lucknow/Jaipur: The BJP Saturday attacked the Congress over the Emergency declared 47 years ago, saying it was the ''biggest cowardly attack'' on the country's democracy and that the day it was imposed will always be remembered as a dark chapter in independent India's history. MDS7 TL-BJP-CHUGH-NATIONAL MEET PM Modi to address public meeting on July 3 in Hyderabad after BJP National Executive meet Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public gathering here on July 3 after the conclusion of the two-day BJP National Executive meeting. BOM26 MH-SENA-LEGISLATURE-SUMMONS Maha legislature secretary asks rebel MLAs to submit replies by Monday to Sena's plea seeking their disqualification Mumbai: The Maharashtra legislature secretariat on Saturday issued `summons' to 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs including senior minister Eknath Shinde, seeking written replies by the evening of June 27 to the complaints seeking their disqualification. BOM29 GJ-TEESTA-LD ATS Guj police detain activist Teesta Setalvad, take her to Ahmedabad day after SC verdict on Zakia Jafri's petition Mumbai/ Ahmedabad: Activist Teesta Setalvad was on Saturday detained by the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) from Mumbai and taken to Ahmedabad in connection with an FIR registered against her at the Ahmedabad city crime branch, sources said. CAL10 JH-PRESIDENTIAL POLLS-JMM Prez polls: JMM meeting on candidate inconclusive; Soren to meet Shah Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will soon visit New Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discuss ''certain grievances'' as the JMM meeting called to decide on a presidential candidate remained inconclusive on Saturday, party sources said. CAL6 WB-RAIN-NORTH BENGAL Normal life affected as heavy rain inundates low-lying areas of 3 north Bengal districts Jalpaiguri: Low-lying areas of three districts in the northern part of West Bengal - Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Coochbehar -have been inundated following incessant rainfall over the past few days, officials said Saturday.

DEL29 AVI-DGCA-LD SCHOOLS DGCA stops ops at 2 flying training schools due to safety concerns New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA has stopped operations of two flying training schools due to serious safety concerns, an official statement said on Saturday.

DEL21 CONG-BJP-DHFL Congress accuses BJP of receiving multi-crore donations from scam-hit DHFL New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday accused the BJP of having accepted donations of crores of rupees from the promoters and associated companies of the fraud-hit DHFL and asked whether there was any quid pro quo. DEL28 BYPOLLS-LD COUNTING Bypolls: Counting of votes on Sunday in 3 Lok Sabha, 7 assembly seats New Delhi: The fate of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha among others will be decided on Sunday when counting of votes takes place in three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats spread across five states and Delhi where bypolls were held on June 23. DEL25 JK-ENCOUNTER Encounter breaks out in J-K's Shopian Srinagar :An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. MDS4 KL-RAHUL-OFFICE-ATTACK-LD ARRESTT 19 SFI activists held in Rahul Gandhi office vandalism case in Kerala, Cong targets Vijayan Wayanad (Kerala): Nineteen activists of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the students wing of the ruling CPI(M), have been arrested and remanded so far in connection with the attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's office here, even as opposition Congress-led UDF targeted Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the incident saying the attack was held with his knowledge. LEGAL LGD2 SC-DETENTION Powers under preventive detention law 'exceptional', cannot be exercised in routine manner: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that powers under the preventive detention law are ''exceptional'' and cannot be exercised in a routine manner as it strikes hard on the freedom and liberty of an individual. FOREIGN FGN49 NEPAL-INDIA-AMBASSADOR India's new ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava arrives in Kathmandu Kathmandu: India's newly-appointed ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava arrived here on Saturday and was received by senior officials of the Indian embassy in Kathmandu. By Shirish B Pradhan

