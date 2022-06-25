Left Menu

Sack 'Cabinet Minister' involved in land grabbing: Cong leader Girish Chodankar

Firing yet another salvo from his social media handles against the BJP-led Goa government, former Congress President Girish Chodankar on Saturday demanded the sacking of a 'Cabinet Minister' involved in land grabbing cases in Goa to pave way for free and fair investigations.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 25-06-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 21:50 IST
Sack 'Cabinet Minister' involved in land grabbing: Cong leader Girish Chodankar
Congress leader Girish Chodankar. (ANI/File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Firing yet another salvo from his social media handles against the BJP-led Goa government, former Congress President Girish Chodankar on Saturday demanded the sacking of a 'Cabinet Minister' involved in land grabbing cases in Goa to pave way for free and fair investigations. In his series of tweets, Chodankar stated "Constitution of Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate illegal land grabbing using forged documents is a welcome step taken by the Government. When I had raised the issue I was mocked by people in power, even my effigy was burnt."

He further said, "I wonder how SIT will do justice when a sitting Cabinet Minister is involved in huge land grabbings. If Goa CM is serious, he should drop the Minister to give free hand to SIT and confidence to land losers to come forward and file complaints before SIT." "Chief Minister must immediately sack the Minister and also send officers involved on forced leave till the investigations are completed," Chodankar wrote on his social media handle.

Chodankar said, "If the minister continues, their is fear that he can influence the SIT team who are state government employees and as such land losers will feel insecure to come forward." "CM should not use SIT selectively and allow to go scot free to those close to BJP. If intention of CM is clean, I dare CM to have SIT monitored by HC on weekly basis," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022