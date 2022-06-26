Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Commonwealth ends summit with call for action on climate change, trade

The newly-expanded Commonwealth made broad commitments on Saturday to address climate change and boost trade, concluding a summit aimed at shoring up the relevance of a group that evolved from the British empire. The club, whose 56 members range from India to the tiny Pacific island nation of Nauru, covers some 2.5 billion people or about one-third of the world's population. It presents itself as a network for cooperation, but critics say it needs to carve out a more concrete role and be less of a talking shop.

Zelenskiy says Ukraine will win back lost cities, admits war is tough to bear

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday said Ukraine would win back all the cities it had lost to Russia, including Sievierodonetsk, and admitted the war was becoming tough to handle emotionally. In a late-night video address, he also said Ukraine had been hit by 45 Russian missiles and rockets over the previous 24 hours, which he described as a cynical but doomed attempt to break his people's spirits.

France's Macron seeks to name new government in early July

French President Emmanuel Macron seeks to name a new government in early July, possibly including members from outside his political party, according to an interview with AFP.

Macron has asked Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne to propose a new "government of action" at the end of next week and confirmed his confidence in Borne over the long term, AFP said in a Twitter post.

Horror on Oslo Pride day as gunman goes on deadly rampage at gay bar

Terrified revellers at a gay bar in Oslo hid in a basement and desperately called loved ones as a gunman went on the rampage, killing two people and injuring 21 on the day the city was due to celebrate its annual Pride parade. Authorities said the suspect, a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen of Iranian origin, was believed to be a radicalised Islamist with a history of mental illness who had been known to intelligence services since 2015.

Sievierodonetsk falls to Russia after one of war's bloodiest fights

Russian forces fully occupied the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk on Saturday, both sides said, confirming Kyiv's biggest battlefield setback for more than a month following weeks of some of the war's bloodiest fighting. Ukraine called its retreat from the city a "tactical withdrawal" to fight from higher ground in Lysychansk on the opposite bank of the Siverskyi Donets river. Pro-Russian separatists said Moscow's forces were now attacking Lysychansk.

UK PM Boris Johnson seeks to stay in power until the mid-2030s

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday he aims to remain in power until the middle of the next decade, despite calls for him to quit, which would make him the country's longest continuously serving leader in 200 years. Earlier this month, Johnson survived a vote of confidence by Conservative lawmakers in which 41% of his parliamentary colleagues voted to oust him, and he is under investigation for intentionally misleading parliament.

Ecuador gov't, indigenous leaders hold first talks amid protests

Ecuador's government and indigenous leaders met on Saturday for the first formal talks since mass protests began in the country two weeks ago, legislature head Virgilio Saquicela said. The sometimes-violent demonstrations, which broke out on June 13 driven by indigenous calls for lower fuel and food prices, among other demands, have led to at least six civilian deaths and multiple attacks on security forces.

Dozens of migrants piled together at Melilla border fence - video

Dozens of migrants were pictured lying by a Moroccan border fence, some bleeding and many apparently lifeless, in video showing the aftermath of an attempted mass crossing into a Spanish enclave on Friday in which at least 23 died. Moroccan authorities said the disaster occurred after migrants attempted to breach a fence into the Melilla enclave, with some dying in a crush after what authorities called a stampede, and others falling as they climbed.

Iran-U.S. nuclear talks to resume 'in coming days', Tehran and EU say

Iran's indirect talks with the United States on reviving the 2015 nuclear pact will resume soon, the Iranian foreign minister said on Saturday amid a push by the European Union's top diplomat to break a months-long impasse in the negotiations.

"We are prepared to resume talks in the coming days. What is important for Iran is to fully receive the economic benefits of the 2015 accord," Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said, adding that he had held a "long but positive meeting" with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

G7 summit kicks off under shadow of Ukraine war, stagflation risk

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomes leaders of the Group of Seven rich democracies on Sunday to a three-day summit in the Bavarian Alps overshadowed by the war in Ukraine and its far-reaching consequences, from energy shortages to a food crisis. The summit takes place against a darker backdrop than last year when the British, Canadian, French, German, Italian, Japanese and U.S. leaders met for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic and vowed to build back better.

