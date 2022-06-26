PM speaks to Amarinder Singh to enquire about his health
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2022 07:57 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 07:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh to enquire about his health, official sources said on Sunday.
Singh underwent a successful spinal surgery in a London hospital on Saturday.
He had gone to London recently. The former chief minister heads the Punjab Lok Congress outfit, which was an ally of the BJP in the recent state assembly polls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- Singh
- Narendra Modi
- Punjab Lok
- London
- Congress
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Janhit Mein Jaari is here to break taboos of the Indian society says Director Jai Basantu Singh
Chennaiyin FC sign defender Gurmukh Singh
Senior Indian diplomat Amandeep Singh Gill appointed by UN chief Guterres as his Envoy on Technology
Economic power will make India audible, persuasive: Rao Inderjit Singh
Man wounded in gunfire in Punjab's Hoshiarpur