Counting of votes underway for Rampur, Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypolls

The two constituencies voted on June 23, with Azamgarh recording a turnout of 49.43 per cent and Rampur 41.39 per cent.The bypolls were necessitated due to the resignations of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and party leader Azam Khan from Azamgarh and Rampur seats respectively.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-06-2022 09:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 09:09 IST
Counting of votes for the bypolls to the Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh is underway on Sunday amid tight security.

The counting process started at 8 am.

In Azamgarh, Samajwadi Party candidate Dharmendra Yadav got into an argument with security personnel over alleged denial of entry in the strongroom.

Yadav alleged that ''an attempt is being made to change EVMs and that is why he was not allowed entry inside.'' The SP leader was later allowed inside.

Superintendent of Police, Azamgarh, Anurag Arya said those entitled were allowed entry after ''frisking''.

''There was some confusion. Now he (Dharmendra Yadav) is inside and counting is going on smoothly,'' the SP said.

The two constituencies voted on June 23, with Azamgarh recording a turnout of 49.43 per cent and Rampur 41.39 per cent.

The bypolls were necessitated due to the resignations of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and party leader Azam Khan from Azamgarh and Rampur seats respectively. Both leaders had quit as Lok Sabha MPs following their election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in the elections held earlier this year.

Over 35 lakh people were eligible to vote in the bypolls to decide the fate of 19 candidates.

In Rampur, the BJP had fielded Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi, who recently joined the party. Asim Raja, handpicked by Azam Khan, is the SP candidate. The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) did not contest from Rampur. The Azamgarh seat saw a triangular contest among the BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhua', a Bhojpuri actor-singer, the SP's Dharmendra Yadav and the BSP's Shah Alam, also known as Guddu Jamali.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

