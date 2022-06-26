Left Menu

While Indians struggle, PM busy planning next distraction: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the PMs mastery in entire distraction science cant hide disasters such as an all-time high unemployment rate, a 30-year high wholesale price index, and devaluation of LIC by 17 billion. Gandhi said that while Indians struggle, Modi is busy planning his next distraction.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2022 10:11 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 10:10 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the PM's "mastery" in ''entire distraction science'' can't hide disasters such as an all-time high unemployment rate, and a 30-year high wholesale price index, and devaluation of LIC by $17 billion. Gandhi said that while Indians struggle, Modi is busy planning his next distraction. ''PM's mastery in 'Entire Distraction Science' can't hide these disasters - ₹ at 78/$; $17 bn LIC value lost; WPI Inflation at 30yr high; Unemployment at an all-time high; Largest ever bank fraud by DHFL,'' the former Congress chief said in a tweet. Gandhi has been critical of the Modi government's handling of the economy and has also called on the Centre to provide jobs to the youth.

