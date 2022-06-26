While Indians struggle, PM busy planning next distraction: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the PMs mastery in entire distraction science cant hide disasters such as an all-time high unemployment rate, a 30-year high wholesale price index, and devaluation of LIC by 17 billion. Gandhi said that while Indians struggle, Modi is busy planning his next distraction.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the PM's "mastery" in ''entire distraction science'' can't hide disasters such as an all-time high unemployment rate, and a 30-year high wholesale price index, and devaluation of LIC by $17 billion. Gandhi said that while Indians struggle, Modi is busy planning his next distraction. ''PM's mastery in 'Entire Distraction Science' can't hide these disasters - ₹ at 78/$; $17 bn LIC value lost; WPI Inflation at 30yr high; Unemployment at an all-time high; Largest ever bank fraud by DHFL,'' the former Congress chief said in a tweet. Gandhi has been critical of the Modi government's handling of the economy and has also called on the Centre to provide jobs to the youth.
