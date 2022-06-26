Rajinder Nagar bypoll: AAP's Durgesh Pathak leads in first round of counting

AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak was leading the tally over his BJP rival Rajesh Bhatia by a margin of over 1,500 votes in the Rajinder Nagar assembly bypoll, as counting of votes began on Sunday morning.

After the first round of counting, Pathak had secured nearly 64 per cent of the votes counted, according to official data shared by authorities.

Bhatia was behind him with 32.26 per cent share of the votes counted in the first round.

Congress candidate Prem Lata was trailing with a meagre 2.09 per cent vote share, according to the official data.

Bypoll to the crucial assembly seat had taken place on June 23 with a low turnout of 43.75 per cent. Fourteen candidates are trying their luck in the contest, largely seen as a battle between a confident AAP and a spirited BJP.

Counting of votes began at 8 AM amid tight security arrangements.

