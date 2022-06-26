Left Menu

Bypolls: SP candidates leading in Rampur and Azamgarh

According to available trends, SP candidate Mohd Asim Raja has a lead of over 9,987 votes in Rampur over his nearest rival Ghanshyam Lodhi of the BJP. In Azamgarh, SPs Dharmendra Yadav is leading by 4,917 votes over BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua, his nearest rival.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-06-2022 10:36 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 10:36 IST
The Samajwadi Party candidates were leading in both Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha seats, counting for which began Sunday morning. According to available trends, SP candidate Mohd Asim Raja has a lead of over 9,987 votes in Rampur over his nearest rival Ghanshyam Lodhi of the BJP. In Azamgarh, SP's Dharmendra Yadav is leading by 4,917 votes over BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', his nearest rival. BSP's Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali is trailing at third spot in Azamgarh. While in Rampur there is direct fight between SP and BJP, Azamgarh is witnessing a triangular contest with BSP forming the third corner.

