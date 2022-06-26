Maha Governor discharged from hospital after COVID-19 recovery

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was discharged from a hospital here on Sunday after recovering from COVID-19, authorities said.

Koshyari, 80, was admitted to the private hospital in south Mumbai on Wednesday after testing positive for the infection. A statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said the governor returned to his official residence after remaining hospitalized for four days.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the governor had said, ''I have tested positive for COVID-19. There are only mild symptoms. However, I have been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure.'' A day before that, Shiv Sena's cabinet minister Eknath Shinde had launched a rebellion against his own party, setting off hectic political activities in the state. The majority of the Sena legislators have supported Shinde and joined him in Guwahati, where all of them are currently camping. Their rebellion has pushed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government headed by Sena president Uddhav Thackeray to the brink of collapse. NCP and Congress are also part of the ruling combine.

